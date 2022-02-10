Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality visited Girne Municipality

A Technical Delegation from Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

At the meeting held in Girne Municipality Service Building, possible cooperation between Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Girne Municipality was discussed.

Bulent Akköse, Coordinator of Local Administrations from IMM, Mustafa Uygun, Water Project Manager of Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ), Kamber Kılıçaslan, İSKİ Canal Project Branch Manager, Okan Yılmaz, Deputy Director of IMM Park Gardens, and İsmail Karabulut, IMM Local Administrations Assistant, attended the meeting. In addition to Chairman Nidai Güngördü, Deputy Director Hüseyin Köle, Urban Aesthetics Branch Chief Özge Sener, Park Bahçeler Branch Chief Mehmet Atak, Water Department Branch Chief Ahmet Arkın, Public Works Department Branch Chief Muharrem Arslan and Public Works Department Master Architect Ayşe Baysal attended.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and stated that Girne Municipality maintains good relations with Turkish Municipalities and they increase their cooperation day by day. Expressing that the problems and solutions of the city of Girne were discussed at the meeting, Güngördü expressed that he was pleased with the visit of the IMM delegation.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality