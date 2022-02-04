Susie’s Quiz results for 3rd February at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had a banging good night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

It was a real amazingly packed night with great food and a nice warm friendly atmosphere with lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple choice, Danger zone. The Letter round which this week was Animals, Bump, The Music round, and Nominate.

The results were;

1 st The Shebells

The Shebells 2 nd Tyke That

Tyke That 3 rd Dunne and Dusted

Dunne and Dusted 4 th The Foundations

The Foundations 5 th The Socialites

The Socialites And the Famous Lemon went to The Fork Handles.

Thank you all for joining us as always and thank you to Ali and his team at Diiva Restaurant for hosting us.

Thank you also to Clarisse and Aliyah for your help in running our brilliant Quiz Night with many friends who had been sick returning to enjoy the evening with us.

Please be sure to book your seats for our next Quiz Nights as seats are restricted to meet Covid 19 regulations and the evenings are now in great demand and getting very busy ,

Until next time

SUSIE Q Xxxxxx