Postal Art: “What Was Cleopatra’s Intention?”

An exhibition entitled “What Was Cleopatra’s Intention?”, emphasizing Postal Art, opened for art lovers at ARUCAD Art Space in Nicosia with the interpretations of postcards by 12 artists working with different mediums.

The exhibition, which includes works by Andaç Arslan, Dize Kükrer, Elçin Şener, Emin Çizenel, Eser Keçeci, Hayati Evren, Hee (Ju) Im, Heeyun Im, Hüseyin Özinal, Sofia Iva, Vedia Okutan and Yağmur Bayhanlı, was met with great interest from art lovers at the opening night.

The theme of the exhibition, which presents the prominent ‘postal art’ with the artists of the ‘Fluxus Movement’, is Alexxa Gotthadrdt’s ‘A Brief History of’ Mail Art, taken from his article ‘from Cleopatra to Miranda July’, in which the last pharaoh of Egypt, Cleopatra, hides in a carpet and secretly comes to Julius Caesar’s room to form an alliance.

The works are also designed in real postcard size and offered for sale together with the original works during the exhibition. The exhibition, “What Was Cleopatra’s Intention?”, can be visited at ARUCAD Art Space in Nicosia until 5 March.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)