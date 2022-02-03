ARUCAD Events: “Cyprus’ First Physical NFT Exhibition

Curated by Batu Gündal and designed by Tobia Repossi and Robert Allison, Cyprus’ first physical NFT (Non-Fungible Token) exhibition, “NFT Showcase”, was held on Tuesday evening, January 18, in collaboration with ARUCAD, Arkın Innovation Hub, and Art Rooms Gallery.

The exhibition, which featured different digital works of Andaç Arslan, Batu Gündal, Hayati Evren, Murat Zengi, Sahar Rococo and Tobia Repossi, attracted great interest from art lovers and ARUCAD students. Thanks to NFT technology, artists have the opportunity to take control of their works and deliver their works to all parts of the world effortlessly. The exhibition at Art Rooms Gallery is not only an educational introduction to NFT technology, but also an inspiration to artists.

The “NFT Showcase” Exhibition was open to visitors at the Art Rooms Gallery in Girne up to January 31st and we include a video below showing scenes from the exhibition

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)