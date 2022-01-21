Çavuşoğlu: “Greek Cypriot side should not play with fire”

Turkish Foreign Minister lambasted the Greek Cypriot administration for hosting an office belonging to the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets, Mevlut Cavusoglu said if Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot side faces any threat or attack from the Greek Cypriot side, “we will make them pay the price.”

“This price will be a heavy one. Thus the Greek Cypriot side should not play with fire,” Cavusoglu added.

“Having these terror groups open offices and hosting them is like playing with fire. We already know that the Greek Cypriot side supports terrorist groups,” Cavusoglu said, and called on the Greek Cypriot administration to refrain from cooperating with terrorist groups.

“There may be problems on different issues that we cannot agree on. Our opinions are different, of course…But the issue of terrorism is a very different matter. This is purely a matter of security,” he added.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office