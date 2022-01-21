President Tatar received Guliyev from Azerbaijan

President Ersin Tatar received the leader of the Azerbaijan Republican Peoples Party Badraddin Guliyev and his accompanying delegation.

According to the information given by the Presidency, President Tatar expressed his satisfaction for the visit in his speech at the reception.

Expressing that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a Turkic state has had its own struggle in the Eastern Mediterranean and has won its own freedom, Tatar said that we are the people of the same ancestry. We are states that share the same culture, have unity of fate, and stand by each other during all kinds of struggles adding that there is the Republic of Turkey which everyone respects.

“There are various, diverse and strong ties that bind us together. The Azerbaijani people are our brothers and I sincerely hope that in the shortest period of time we will increase our political ties as well” said Tatar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office