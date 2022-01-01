CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 208 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Firstly I would like to apologise that this week’s edition is smaller and perhaps it’s a little late arriving in your inbox,

As many readers are aware Margaret Sheard has been undergoing chemotherapy and when she went for her treatment this past week the hospital found an issue and admitted her for tests and necessary treatment.

Naturally a lot of my time was spent visiting and caring for her but she was discharged on Friday afternoon and the latest edition of our enewspaper is now published,

Sadly we did not have time to translate and publish Turkish news but will do so on our website and in next week’s edition of CyprusScene

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using

Issue 208 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:



