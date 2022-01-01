Susie’s Quiz results for 30th December at the Balti House Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was the last Quiz of the year for Susie at The Balti House, Esentepe on 30th December 2021

The rounds were, Multiple Choice, Music, Danger Zone. Brainiacs, Tabletop, The Letter Round which was 1990s music, Easy 5 and The Impossible Question .

The results were:

1st Dunne and Dusted

2nd Tyke That

3rd The Shebells

4th Quizteama Aguilera

And the Famous Lemon went to Just the 4 of Us.

Thank you to all of you for joining us and do have safe journeys to those who are going back to the UK.

We would like to wish all our quizzers a Very Happy New Year.

After 3 years of working at the Balti House after much thought, we have decided to move on and would like to thank you Mahmood, and all your staff for hosting us.

We have enjoyed our time with you at The Balti House and wish you the very best in the future.

We return back on Thursday, January the 6th at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe at 7.00 pm for more fun and entertainment.

Keep Safe and Keep Happy

Susie n Martin Xxxxx

