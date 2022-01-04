BRS appeal for blood donations for Joan Rumbold

Readers mail….

From Julian Mawdesley…British Residents Society

A request has been made for blood donations required at Lefkosia Near East Hospital on behalf of Joan Rumbold, who will be undergoing a blood transfusion.

Blood donations of O + blood (O- also compatible) are required urgently.

If you are able to donate at this time, please state that it is for Joan Rumbold (Room 415). Donations can also be made at the Dr. Suat Gunsel Hospital, Karakum.