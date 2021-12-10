TFR had a great Christmas Dinner and Dance

We received news from The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) who had a great time at their Christmas Dinner and Dance as reported under by Events Manager, Pamela Tschersich.

“Our annual Christmas event at the Deniz Kizi Hotel is for me the highlight of the year… with many new and long standing members enjoying the beautiful location and atmosphere… Dancing was underway before the food was served…always a good sign.

From me personally, I would like to thank all the attending members for their generosity in raising 6.420 TL for the Kyrenia Children’s Cancer Hospital in our Xmas raffle… we will hand this money over at our Glühwein even on 17th December.

I also would like to thank ANDY REAY for yet another super entertaining evening… playing to the audience as always in his usual professional manner… he will be our entertainer for our Valentine’s Event on 14th February 2022… more of that in our next newsletter !!

Thank you also to the staff of the DenizKizi who worked tirelessly before, during and after the event… always on hand with help and ideas.

Note to self… ask the Hotel to have more wheelchairs on hand ready for the breakfast rush… I was in one… I needed one… plus a report came in of another injured knee… nothing like a good knees up… excuse the pun !!!!”

Pamela Tschersich Events Manager”