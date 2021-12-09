President Tatar held an online meeting with Mario Nava

TRNC President Ersin Tatar held an online meeting with the Director General of the EU Commission Mario Nava.

During the meeting, in which the negotiating team was also present, President Ersin Tatar emphasized the need to develop mutual relations and cooperation with the EU regarding the accession of Turkish Cypriots to the EU.

Stating that the key for achieving stability on the island and the region was to work together in different areas, President Tatar noted that the Cyprus Problem should not be allowed to prevent the development of relations between the two people on the island.

He emphasized that the EU should refrain from discriminatory actions against Turkish Cypriots and should respect the political balances as well as sensitivities with the motherland.

Reiterating that the Turkish Cypriot side is ready to cooperate with the EU on various issues such as environment, crime, and health for the development of infrastructure, Tatar said “We are a small island and no one can ignore the existence of Northern Cyprus. We are not part of the so-called Republic of Cyprus. There are two separate states on the island and there are separate and sovereign people in Northern Cyprus”.

President Tatar pointed out that it will be easier to achieve a political settlement on the island if Turkish Cypriots trust the EU and added that trust can be achieved through sustainable cooperation.

The President added that a realistic solution in Cyprus could only be based on the political equality of the two sides.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office