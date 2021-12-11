St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, December 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their December magazine which is so full of information as under.

SERVICE TIMES FOR DECEMBER

Each Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10:30 am except on Sunday 19th December when the service will be replaced by Carols by Candelight at 4.00 pm.

Each Thursday morning at 10.00 am there will be a service of Holy Communion,

Friday 24th December at 4.00 pm – A Scandinavian Christmas Service and at 11.30 pm – Midnight Communion Service.

Saturday 25th December at 10.30 am – Christmas Morning Eucharist.

Sunday 26th December at 10.30 am – A service of Holy Communion.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the TRNC the following new decisions came into force on 29th November 2021 which affect entry to St Andrew’s as a Place of Worship.

Fully Vaccinated people: will also require a 14 day PCR/Antigen test in addition to an AdaPass showing full vaccination

Unvaccinated people: No entry permitted

Documentary proof (printed copies of a valid AdaPass and PCR or antigen test results) will be required before entry

can be allowed into the church.

Please note that wearing masks, social distancing, and limits on numbers are still necessary and it is important to arrive on time as we will not be able to admit anyone after 10.30 am.

For any further information please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

On Father Mikes Page he writes:

“As I write this we have just entered the season of Advent, the beginning of a new year for the Church. Advent is a time for reflection, a time when we prepare ourselves to celebrate the coming of the Christ-child at Christmas, and to look forward to his promised second coming at some time in the future. The colours in the church change to purple – the same as those used in Lent – to show that this is a penitential season, and, also as in Lent, we omit the Gloria in Excelsis during the Holy Communion service. A quiet time – and a huge contrast to the frenzied activities of the secular world as it gears itself up for that same Christmas even here in North Cyprus”……more…..

And so much more is included in this month’s magazine for readers which is interesting and enjoyable.

