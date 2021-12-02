Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Christmas Festivities Market

Readers mail ….

From Ayten Kiani ….. RCKC ….

Hello readers,

The Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan presents the most spectacular Christmas Festivities Market at The Heaven Restaurant, Alsancak on the 11th and 12th December starting at 4.30pm.

The early evening start is to truly capture the spirit of Christmas, with colourful Christmas Lights and Christmas Carols, a Santa’s Grotto, where children can receive a special gift from Santa.

There will be Mulled Wine, Christmas Carols, Live Performances, Stalls with a wide variety of goods and Raffle Prize and a Giant Hamper.

So welcome everyone, do come and join us for a wonderful seasonal event

Best wishes

Ayten