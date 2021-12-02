Mayor of Girne Güngördü visited Atelier Arkın Exhibition

The Atelier Arkin at the ARUCAD Lifelong Education Center, opened its first trainee exhibition to the public with a cocktail reception held at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Friday evening, 19th November. Mayor Güngördü, who was overseas on the opening date of the exhibition, visited it on Wednesday, 24th November with ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi.

The Director of Atelier Arkın, Yusuf Baydal, gave Güngördü detailed information about the workshops, the planning of the Painting and Ceramics exhibition and the works presented to the visitors. He expressed his impressions about the Trainee Exhibition as follows: “Universities have a great impact on urban life. The biggest effect is educating students in an integrated and harmonious way within the city. Thanks to higher education institutions such as ARUCAD, I observe that the city’s relationship with art has gained momentum. I enjoyed visiting Atelier Arkın’s first trainee exhibition. In society, people always have an interest in culture and art. As long as there are institutions like ARUCAD this curiosity can be satisfied. In this context, I congratulate our Rector and our professors who pioneered the exhibition.”

Having the chance to visit the exhibition again with Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi examined the work of the trainees more closely and made the following statements after his interview with Mayor Güngördü: “Despite being a new university, our recognition in the city to this degree was supported by our Mayor’s vision of art and his enthusiasm to pave the way for these artistic activities. I would like to thank him on behalf of ARUCAD. Restoring the old power station and bringing it into the urban culture as an exhibition hall is a good example of this vision. As a city university, we had the opportunity to exhibit the works produced at Atelier Arkın. The works of our trainees not only from the North, but also from the South and from many different countries are exhibited. Thus, this exhibition reminded us of the true purpose of art and that it has no specific language.”

The works that were produced in Atelier Arkın’s Painting and Ceramics courses were displayed at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

Source (Turkish): ARUCAD – Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design

