A KADS Christmas Mischief production not to be missed

Celebrate the run up to Christmas with KADS as they perform “Christmas Mischief”, a cheeky murder mystery featuring all your favourite characters. Dates for your diary are: Wednesday 8th December and Thursday 9th December 2021 at the Black Olive Café, Alsancak. Tickets 130.00TL per person. Bar opens 6.30pm.

Friday 10th December 2021 at the Korineum Golf and Country Club. Tickets 150.00TL per person, guests will be seated from 6.30pm.

Numbers are limited to 50 guests each evening. For all reservations please call KADS on: 0533 848 5313. Tickets are available for collection from the Black Olive Café, Korineum Golf and Country Club, the Food Lodge (Catalkoy) and the TFR Friday meetings.