Susie’s Quiz results for 4th November at the Balti House, Esentepe

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….
We had another packed house for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 4th November with lots of fun and laughter.
The rounds consisted of : Table Top which was Dingbats this week, a Music Round guessing the country the songs originated from, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Letter Round which was B on Baking, Brainiacs Round and the Impossible Question.
The results were :
- 1st Tyke That
- 2nd The Socialites
- 3rd Dunne n Dusted
- 4th The Shebells
- 5th Helens Hareem
- 6th 2 New Boys
- And Susie’s famous Lemon went to the Spit Roasters
Thank you all for joining us and to Clarisse Cooper for her continuous help and support.
Finally a big thank you to The Balti House for hosting us.
See you all next week and don’t forget it’s a 7.00pm start so please book early as it gets very busy
Keep Safe
SUSIE Q
