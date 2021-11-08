Susie’s Quiz results for 4th November at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had another packed house for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 4th November with lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of : Table Top which was Dingbats this week, a Music Round guessing the country the songs originated from, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Letter Round which was B on Baking, Brainiacs Round and the Impossible Question.

The results were :

1st Tyke That

2nd The Socialites

3rd Dunne n Dusted

4th The Shebells

5th Helens Hareem

6th 2 New Boys

And Susie’s famous Lemon went to the Spit Roasters

Thank you all for joining us and to Clarisse Cooper for her continuous help and support.

Finally a big thank you to The Balti House for hosting us.

See you all next week and don’t forget it’s a 7.00pm start so please book early as it gets very busy

Keep Safe

SUSIE Q