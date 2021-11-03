Jackie Williams is ATA ‘Guess the Celebrity’ October winner

Another example of an association doing something different.

Despite not being in Northern Cyprus, Jackie Williams has won October’s Guess the Celebrity competition run by the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA).

Seen here with her winner’s certificate, Jackie, said ‘I was thrilled when l was told l had won and even more so when the ATA said they would get my winners certificate to me n the UK so l can show it to family and friends. l only entered the competition for a bit of fun and never dreamt l’d win. Thank you ATA for coming up with such an easy fun competition to be able to take part in”.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd said ‘This popular competition is just one of the many ways that as an association we bring members together and enable them to become involved in the ATA even if they are not in Northern Cyprus. We have members in many countries around the world who through this competition are interacting with the association and one another!’

The Facebook Group members and Facebook Page followers of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus are taking part in a fun competition to Guess the Celebrity.

Started in June, there has already been five winners with Jackie Williams being the latest by winning the October monthly competition!

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members + followers guess who it is by commenting their answer to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts.

The competition which is run every week throughout the month to enable people to start guessing at any time of the month and still be in with a chance of winning a prize, with a winner’s prize every month for the person with the most correct guesses. At the end of the year Creditwest bank are giving a fabulous year end prize for all competition entrants to compete for.

Whilst the competition was intended as a fun competition for the members of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus it is understood that the Facebook posts are being used in various workplaces and amongst friends to have their own side competitions.

Keep up to date with the competition by visiting the Member Clinics page on our association’s website (www.angloturkishassociation.com).To see who the Monthly competition winners are, who is leading this Month’s competition, who is leading the race for the Creditwestbank year end fabulous prize competition, Guess the Celebrity Competition rules, and more!

You can take part in this competition by joining the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus Facebook Group or following their Facebook Page!

The friendly listening association with a heart, supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone