Girne Municipality First Aid Courses at Final University

The winter term course and workshop program of the Girne Municipality Social Life Center continues with a First Aid Course, held in cooperation with the International Final University.

The courses are planned to start on 6th November 2021 and held at Final International University. The courses will be 16 hours spread over 4 weeks.

Registration and information on the courses can be obtained at the Girne Municipality Social Life Center (Old Municipality Building) or by calling 0392 815 15 08.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality.