Susie’s Big Quiz results for 18th October at The Balti House

Readers mail ….

from Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe is held once a month and on 18th October we all had another great time listening to the music with the quiz players trying to answer the questions.

The Rounds Were : A Table Top, TV Shows, Films, Numbers, 1960s, Diana Ross and the Big 20.

The results were :

1st Tyke That.

2nd The Shebells.

3rd Betcha by Golly Wow.

Susie’s Famous Lemon went to Bald Plus 1.

Thank you to you all as always for joining us and thank you to Aliyah for your help and a special thank you to The Balti House for hosting us.

The next Susie’s Big Music Quiz to be held in November will be announced on Facebook with dates when you can book your table.

Keep Safe

SUSIE xxxx

