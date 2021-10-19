Girne Municipality is a member of UCLG-MEWA

UCLG United Cities and Local Governments Organisation was established in 1913 in Ghent, Belgium, with the aim of making the international cooperation between municipalities more permanent, sustainable and institutional by a group of mayors and local administrators. Today, it has become an important platform where hundreds of municipalities from 9 geographically separated regional organisations come together. The 9 Geographic Organisation is as follows;

Regional Authorities

Metropolises

North America

Latin America

Middle East and West Asia (Girne Municipality is a Member)

Europe

Eurasia

Asia-Pacific

Africa

UCLG-MEWA (meeting at Girne Merit Park Hotel 21st/22nd October)

As United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Regional Organisation (UCLG-MEWA), our aim is to ensure the establishment of multiple partnerships, to protect the values, purposes and interests of local governments, and to be the voice of local governments across national borders and their advocate in the international arena.

Girne Municipality is a member of the Middle East and West Asia Organisation (UCLG-MEWA), which is one of the 9 geographical regions of UCLG, and carries out the 2019-2022 term presidency of the Culture and Tourism Committee, which is one of the 6 working committees within this organisation. The 6 working committees are as follows;

Smart Cities and Urban Mobility

Environment

Urban Diplomacy and Local Governance

Culture and Tourism

Social Inclusion

Social gender equality

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality