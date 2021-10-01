Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy was full of happy singers

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford….

We had another packed house and a very successful Karaoke session at the Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 29th September.

There were some amazing singers and so full of talent tonight. We should not forget the yummy fish and chips which is still rated by many as the best on the island!

So do come along next week and join us, but please book as it gets extremely busy at Seabreeze.

I chose Honor as our best singer of the night and she received a tasty shot on the house.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet Demirtas for hosting us as always and thank you to everyone who joined us!

Keep safe

Susie xxxx

Gaz Keith and the Pearlettes Margaret Mehmet Nyomi Stuart and Brian Suzanne Tracey and Tony