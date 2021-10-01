US continuation of arms exports to south Cyprus is unacceptable

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement

The United States of America, which lifted the arms sales restriction to the Greek Cypriot Administration for decades last year, took a decision on September 30, 2021 that it will continue exporting military equipment to the Greek Cypriot Administration for one more year. This decision, which made it possible to continue selling military equipment to the Greek Cypriot side, is unacceptable.

It is seen that the USA has accelerated its relations with the Greek Cypriot side in the military field. It is seen that the new policy of the USA is not limited to the export of military equipment to the Greek Cypriot side, but also includes organising joint exercises and other military activities. It is obvious that the recent stance of the USA, which has led to the military advantage of the Greek Cypriot Administration, will further encourage the provocative activities of the Greek Cypriot side.

This approach of the USA, which claims to support stability in the region, towards the Greek Cypriot side, on the contrary, serves no purpose other than escalating tensions in the island and the region.

The aim of the Greek Cypriot Administration to increase armament and military alliances proves how right we are in protecting our legitimate rights and interests in the region and the island together with Turkey, the guarantor country. We expect all third parties, including the USA, to abandon the approaches that will support the provocative policies of the Greek Cypriot Administration and to help the two States reach a sustainable agreement on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs