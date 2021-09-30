BRS latest updates – Travel and Extending Tourist Visas

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

REVISED SYSTEM TO EXTEND TOURIST VISAS

Previously in order to ‘extend’ a tourist visa you were required to attend the Ministry of the Interior and request an extension. However, this has now been changed so that persons with a valid reason to extend their visas can visit their local ‘District’ Police stations (usually those which process Residency applications) and request an extension.

Currently the visa denominations as per the regulations should be

Tourist visa – 30 days

Staying with family – 60 days or

Property owner or Renter – 90 days.

We are aware that for some reason when entering the TRNC, as a tourist/swallow people are only being given a 30-day visa where most travellers own or rent property here and should receive a 90-day period, as per the regulations.

\If you are staying with family and require a 60-day visa it is advisable that when you attend the Police Station you are in possesion of their details and a letter confirming your visit.

If you are a homeowner/renter you need to take your Passport, your Kocan, or stamped Sales Contract or stamped Rental Agreement with you to the Police Station to show you should have been given a 90-day visa.

REQUEST BUT NEVER DEMAND, as the outcome will be disappointment.

At the moment WHEN ENTERING THE TRNC VIA ERCAN OR THE GREEN LINE you may not get a stamp in your passport indicating the length of your visa so, as a rule – ASK HOW LONG YOUR VISA IS FOR, as if you have your relevant documentation with you this may save you some time and effort.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

