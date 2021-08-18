Children’s Summer Workshops continued with a Dance Workshop

The Summer Holiday Children and Youth Workshops of Girne Municipality, which have run throughout July and August, continued with the Dance Workshop on Monday 16th August 2021.

The children had fun at the dance lessons, led by the Dance Instructor Bahar Hacımehmet and held at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

Within the full program of workshops conducted during August, the youngsters have had the opportunity to participate in educational activities with the Stone Painting Workshop, Ceramic Workshop, Karagöz Hacivat Shadow Play Screening, and the Flower Pot Painting Workshop.

The program prepared by Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch for the summer, have included many activities from sports to art, from environmental awareness to cultural activities and have been conducted observing all necessary health precautions.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality