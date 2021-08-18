Smoke Without Mirrors

A team from an Environmental Monitoring service were recently refused entry to the Teknecik power station, apparently because their PCR and vaccine documentation was not in perfect order. Obviously Kibtek did not want to run the slightest risk that any of their employees might catch C19 or might need to self isolate. After all, the power station is running at full capacity and it needs all its employees to be 100% fit for it to cope with the demand for electricity.

With such a high level of concern for the health of their staff we can feel comforted that the clouds of smoke coming from the boiler chimneys, which turn the sky orange, could not possibly contain any toxic emissions commonly found at other, less health conscious power stations which use low grade oil and skimp on filters. Emissions like CO, CO2, methane, the sulphur oxides, the nitrogen oxides, ammonia, hydrochloric acid, fluorides all of which poison the air and lungs; or dioxins, furan, antimony, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, nickel, selenium, radium, uranium and manganese which are known carcinogens; or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, mercury and lead which damage the nervous system. Then there are the particulates which cause lung and heart disease.

Provided we stand 2 metres apart we can all breathe in the air around us without the slightest worry.

