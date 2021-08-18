Girne Antique Harbour project

Democrat Party (DP) Chairman, Tourism and Environment Minister, Fikri Ataoğlu, met with the port tradesmen on 15th August 2021 in order to inform and exchange views about the studies initiated on the Girne Antique Port. Minister Ataoğlu said: “The Ancient Harbour of Girne is being re-designed to serve only tourism”. Ministry of Tourism and Environment Undersecretary, Serhan Aktunç and Private Secretary, Hande Kayasal Çelikden, were also present at the briefing meeting together with the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Koral Çağman.

At the meeting, which attracted many Port traders, Minister Ataoğlu reported on the latest stage of the work carried out on the Girne Ancient Harbour project. Ataoğlu stated that they had started work from the first day they took office in order to make the Ancient Harbour of Girne a tourism port. “Tenders are being prepared for the first two stages of the project. Stage one involves the restoration of the Customs Building and the Zincirli Tower for which a tender will be issued in 10 days. Minister Ataoğlu stated that the second stage project works, included infrastructure and superstructure improvements of the port. The tenders for this phase will follow discussions with port traders which will be held to minimise the impact of the works on their businesses.”

After he reported on the projects Minister Ataoğlu received the opinions of the tradesmen. At the end of the meeting, it was decided to hold a second meeting on 18th August, between Minister Ataoğlu and the Port tradesmen, in order to determine the start date of the second stage tender and to exchange views on the project.

Minister Ataoğlu added that the project has a third stage, which includes in-sea works and which has been approved by the Council of Ministers. “It will become a port where cruise ships can dock”. The Minister confirmed that the first meeting of the committee, which was formed with the participation of the relevant Ministries, will be held next week. The Minister emphasised that after the completion of the in-sea project works, cruise ships will be able to dock at the port, and that the Girne Antique Port will fully serve the country as a top tourist destination.

Source (Turkish) : TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment