Susie’s Big Music Quiz results for 9th August at The Balti House

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford….Quiz Master….
A great night was had by all on Monday 9th August at The Balti House, Esentepe with Susie’s Big Music Quiz which is held every month and we had 5 teams competing.
The quiz rounds consisted of a Table Top, David Bowie, 1970s, Boy Bands, TV, .Big 20 and Instrumentals.
The results of the quiz were as follows:
- 1st : Dunne and Dusted
- 2nd : Tyke That
- 3rd : Betcha By Golly Wow
- 4th : Wonky Legs
- Famous Lemons Us4
Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us !
Our next Big Music Quiz is on Monday 13th September at 8.00 pm
Keep safe as always
Susie xxx
Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews
