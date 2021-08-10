Readers Mail

Susie’s Big Music Quiz results for 9th August at The Balti House

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford….Quiz Master….

A great night was had by all on Monday  9th August at The Balti House, Esentepe with Susie’s Big Music Quiz which is held every month and we had 5 teams competing.

The quiz rounds consisted of a Table Top, David Bowie, 1970s, Boy Bands, TV, .Big 20 and Instrumentals.

The results of the quiz were as follows:

  • 1st   :   Dunne and Dusted
  • 2nd  :   Tyke That
  • 3rd   :   Betcha By Golly Wow
  • 4th   :   Wonky Legs
  • Famous Lemons   Us4

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us !

Our next Big Music Quiz is on Monday 13th September at 8.00 pm

Keep safe as always

Susie xxx

