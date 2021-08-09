Esentepe two goal edge beats Maraş

By Richard Beale….

Two opportunist goals from 19 year old Esentepe talented forward EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI, one in each half capped an impressive home win over fellow League 1 rivals Maraş in this friendly match played at the Erdal Barut Stadium.

Saturday 7th August 2021 : Friendly Match : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 MARAS GSK 0 (Friendly match)

The match attracted a crowd of around 50, in warm weather but with a cooling breeze, a much more pleasant experience than the boiling temperatures the previous week.

It’s been a mixed week for Esentepe, they have lost two of their brightest stars Şükrü and Hüseyin who decided to play their football elsewhere. On a more brighter note, we welcomed the return of İLYAS NİYAZI back to the club, the 32 year midfield player last played for Esentepe in 2017. He came on as a half time replacement and showed that he has lost none of his talents having a very impressive 45 minutes linking up well with another returning “old boy” Emek Kırılmaz. Both these players’ experience, along with defender Nersin, will be vital this season as it is predominately a very young and inexperienced Esentepe team this season.

There was a quiet opening to the match and the only goal worthy attempt was from a snap shot from Mustafa Inanç which was easily dealt with by goalkeeper Tuğrul.

Both sides were passing the ball around, especially Esentepe who were quite deliberate in their play building from the back. Maraş with the impressive and experienced Mehmet Cavuş pulling the strings in midfield again played some pretty football without ever threatening the Esentepe goal.

Esentepe took the lead in the 32nd minute with a fine opportunist goal from EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI who beat goalkeeper Oğuz with a long shot. 1-0.

HALF TIME SCORE : 1-0

Esentepe made mass changes during the interval and they did not have to wait long before increasing their lead and again it was EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI on the score sheet again in the 42nd minute with another shot from outside the box, which might have taken a deflection and lobbed over goalkeeper’s Oğuz head. 2-0.

Now it was Maraş’s turn to make major substitutions with 6 players coming on but it was still Esentepe making the running.

In the 55th minute after a good build up play İlyas had a rasping shot that just went past the right hand Maraş post.

60th minute another raid on the left led to Emek putting over across to the far post to Ege Can who managed to get a shot in but it lacked power.

The final 15 minutes Maraş came more into the game as Esentepe tired but they were unable to cause too much trouble to Esentepe replacement goalkeeper Osman.

SUMMING UP: After a difficult week, Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali Kahraman will be very pleased with his team’s efforts. It’s a team heavily packed with youth but held together by the “old hands ” Nersin, Emek and İlyas who all had fine matches. Of the youngsters, I thought the powerfully built teenager Doğukan Guneş playing first half in central defence and then at right back in the second half had a very impressive game. Of course “Man of the Match” must go to EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI who had his best match at senior level scoring two fine goals and worked hard all through the match.

For Maraş, though only a friendly match, the result doesn’t really matter they have some class players, their build up was good but they lacked a cutting edge. This will be remedied as they are in transfer talks with Turkey striker Hasan Özçelik a proven goalscorer who had a short spell with Esentepe a few seasons ago

ESENTEPE Team (first half) Tuğrul (gk) ; Mustafa Soytürk, Nersin. Doğukan, Emek:

Hürkan, Semih ( Emre 20), Hüseyin Ermış, Salih : Emrah, Ege Can.

ESENTEPE Team (second half) Osman (gk) : Doğukan Şenol, Demir,, Arif : Salih, ( Husyein Ermış 75), Ilyas, Emre, Emek (Mustafa Soytürk 69): Eser, Ege Can.

ESENTEPE NEXT FRIENDLY MATCH, Wednesday, 11th August, kick-off 6-00pm at Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

ESENTEPE v DOĞAN TÜRK BİRLİĞİ.

Yes the big boys are back in town as we welcome Super League giants DTB