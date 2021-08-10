First stage of Turtle Project started at Güzelyalı Beach

In cooperation with KKTC Telsim, the first stage of the Karşıyaka Güzelyalı Beach Turtle Project, with support of Tashkent Nature Park and Ministry of Tourism and Environment, was held on Friday, 6th August at 19.00 at the Guzelyalı Public Beach.

At the event, which took place on the Güzelyalı beach, one of the few sea turtle spawning areas in the Girne region, the first steps of the life of newly hatched turtles were observed by Lapta Mayor, Mustafa Aktug and many interested people.

Source: Lapta Municipality