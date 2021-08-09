57th Anniversary of Erenköy Resistance and Commemoration of Martyrs

A ceremony was held at the Erenköy Martyrs’ Cemetery on 8th August, the Day of Remembrance of the Erenköy Resistance and Erenköy Martyrs.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar wrote the following in the Martyrdom Memorial Book:

“Our beloved martyrs, we are once again in your spiritual presence on the 57th Anniversary of the Erenköy Resistance, which has a very important place in our national struggle history that you created with blood and soul for the freedom, independence and humane life of the Turkish Cypriot people in the lands they regard as their homeland.

If the Turkish Cypriot people live freely and fearlessly in their own homeland under the roof of their own state, we owe it to you, our beloved martyrs. Once again, we bow respectfully before your spiritual presence with respect and gratitude.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office.

Editor’s Note: We include below a video interview we made where Willi Lindh a Swedish soldier serving in the UN at Erenkoy talks about this Greek Cypriot attempt at ethnic cleansing of Turkish Cypriots.