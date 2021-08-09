50th Wedding Anniversary donation to Tulips

Readers Mail….
From Sue Tilt….Tulips….
HI
Many congratulations to Jane and John Swain who celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday 7th August.
A huge thank you to both as they asked all their guests to put a donation in an envelope to Tulips and an amazing 1,850TL was raised.
Thank you to everyone who donated with a special thank you to Preet Brar and Udhay Raj of The Taj Restaurant (Alsancak) for arranging a beautiful cake and for all the care and attention you provided once again.
Sue Tilt
0542 854 8714
Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association
(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi
Categories: Charities and Associations, Readers Mail
Leave a Reply