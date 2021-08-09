50th Wedding Anniversary donation to Tulips

Readers Mail….

From Sue Tilt….Tulips….

HI

Many congratulations to Jane and John Swain who celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday 7th August.

A huge thank you to both as they asked all their guests to put a donation in an envelope to Tulips and an amazing 1,850TL was raised.

Thank you to everyone who donated with a special thank you to Preet Brar and Udhay Raj of The Taj Restaurant (Alsancak) for arranging a beautiful cake and for all the care and attention you provided once again.

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi