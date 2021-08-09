BRS report increased restrictions for travellers from TRNC via RoC

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

LATEST TRAVEL ADVICE

We have received numerous anecdotal accounts of members, and others, travelling to the UK who have had the PCR tests issued correctly in the TRNC being refused to use them to board flights to the UK.

This is happening at both Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Members who have challenged this have been advised that ‘the law’ in the RoC changed a few days ago which now requires RoC PCR tests to be taken in order to fly.

Although we can find no changes to the regulations, we have asked the British High Commission to investigate the situation in order to clarify the matter.

However, this does NOT consider the arbitrary action taken by individuals employed at the airports to refuse legitimate PCR tests.

We therefore recommend that in order to be able to make your flights you need to allocate sufficient time when arriving at the airport to check the ‘validity’ of your PCR test and if required attend the testing centres and submit to a ‘local’ PCR test.

We understand, again from anecdotal evidence that the ‘Rapid Tests’ cost in the region of 15 euros and take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Do not forget that you WILL still need a PCR test to cross from the TRNC to the RoC.

We have made representations to the BHC about this treatment, but following on from the Update dated 6 August, which is warning that persons without a valid, in date entry stamp to the RoC, issued at a PORT of entry, being refused permission to leave the RoC, it would now appear that the Greek Cypriot administration are determined to stop those members living in the TRNC from being able to fly to the UK via the South.

Please take this advice seriously.

We will issue further advice as necessary.

