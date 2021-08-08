CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 188 has arrived

Since those early days when we arranged to have a CyprusScene.com newspaper printed we aimed to have this designed and printed to arrive in the shops and markets on a Saturday.

Time moved on and we took on the responsibility of designing our e-newspaper and publishing this online as a download which has proved to be very successful.

We have found however that the arrival of additional news and reviews are often received too late to suit our publishing deadline of distribution on a Saturday.

There is no point in publishing old news so we have decided to move our publishing deadline so that our subscribers can now download the latest issue of CyprusScene.com on a Sunday full of the very latest news that we have received.

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using

