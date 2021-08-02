ATA Facebook ‘Guess the Celebrity Competition’ July winner

Nesrin Argün is July’s winner of the ATA Facebook ‘Guess the Celebrity Competition’

The Facebook Group members and Facebook Page followers of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus are taking part in a fun competition to Guess the Celebrity.

Started in June, there have already been two monthly winners with Nesrin Argün winning the July monthly competition!

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members + followers guess who it is by commenting their answer to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts. It is interesting to see the different answers that are given for the same posts such as mistaking David Essex for Ringo Starr or Beyoncé for Ziynet Sali or even admitting they didn’t know who Lesley Joseph was!

The competition is run every week throughout the month to enable people to start guessing at any time of the month and still be in with a chance of winning a prize, with a winner’s prize every month for the person with the most correct guesses. At the end of the year, Creditwest bank is giving a fabulous year end prize for all the monthly winners to compete for.

Whilst the competition was intended as a fun competition for the members of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus it is understood that the Facebook posts are being used in various workplaces and amongst friends to have their own side competitions.

Keep up to date with the competition by visiting the Member Clinics page on our association's website (www.angloturkishassociation.com). To see who the Monthly competition winners are, who is leading this Month's competition, who has qualified for the Creditwest bank year end fabulous prize competition, Guess the Celebrity Competition rules, and more!

You can take part in this competition by joining the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus Facebook Group or following their Facebook Page!

