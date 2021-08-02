Blue Hair Day 2 at Tawny’s Bar, Bahçeli

Readers mail….

From Diane Loftus….

Hello Chris,

As promised I am sending you some pictures of David O’Grady the owner of Tawny’s Bar, Bahçeli having his blue hair shaved off in aid of Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association charity.

It was a great success at the Bingo Night Special at Tawny’s Bar, Bahçeli on Friday 30th July and as you will see David had a fine mop of blue hair before our kind ladies set to and removed his fine locks. What a hero!

3,965TL was raised with a further top up donation being made making a total of 4,000TL for Tulips.

We would like to thank David and everybody that made a donation including Tawny customers in North Cyprus and the UK.

Thank you again and well done all

Photos by Debs Sarjeant