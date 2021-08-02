Colony Garden, Girne, Supper Club event update

Readers Mail ….

From Laurence Floyd ….

Hi everyone

Further to my announcement email for the Supper Club event at the Colony Garden on 15th September, I can now confirm more details as follows:

Tickets priced at £50 will be available from the last week of August from Bestseller in Karakum, and the Deli Cafe in Alsancak (situated on the parade opposite Garfield Vets and next to the Currency Exchange and Tulips shop.) Please take correct monies in sterling when collecting/purchasing your tickets, as no change can be given by these kind volunteer sales outlets. No old or damaged notes please!

The event starts with welcome cocktail from 7-7.30pm, and will conclude at 11.30pm.

Main course is chicken based.

A vegetarian option is available – please advise if any of your party require this.

All drinks including import spirits such as Bombay Gin and Finlandia Vodka are included, and available throughout the evening until 11.15.

Regarding accommodation, the Colony Hotel are offering superb rates at 85 Euros for a double room B&B, 70 Euros for a single room, for the night of Wednesday 15th September.

Dress code – smart attire please, no beach shorts and flip flops, lol

Look forward to seeing you all soon

Best regards

Laurence