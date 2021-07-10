Girne Youth platform organises outdoor events and fund raising

The summer program, organised by the Girne Municipality Youth Platform with the slogan “Join Us, Live the Life” continues. The activities of the program, which is open for the participation of all young people between the ages of 15-21, will continue with the Orienteering game on Friday, 9th July between 10:00 and 12:00 in Girne Old Harbour. Those participating in the game should gather in front of the Social Life Centre at 9.30am.

On Saturday, July 1 0, at 06.15, a nature walk will be held in Alevkayası with minibuses that will depart from the Baldöken car park.

A collection will be made to help baby Karel.

Participants in the Nature Walk will be asked to donate 10TL each towards the cost of medical treatment for baby Karel.

The activities will continue with a Bicycle Ride event, which will start in front of the Atatürk statue at 17.30 on Sunday, July 11th. The youngsters will hit the road with the slogan “Pedal towards a Healthy Life”. They invite everyone to come to their events.

A picnic was enjoyed at the Boğaz Picnic area which had been organised by the Girne Municipality Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops, Social Affairs Branch together with the Youth Platform.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality