BRS News : Latest Covid Regulations at 13th June 2021

LATEST COVID REGULATIONS

Curfew – Midnight until 5am

Restaurants, Cafes, Patisseries and Taverns can open between 6am until 11.30pm

Retail shops can open between 8.30pm and 8pm

Markets can open between 7pm and 11pm

GREEN LINE CROSSINGS

You may now cross into the RoC with a PCR or Antigen test taken within the previous SEVEN days. We will be talking to the British High Commission again on Monday to get their responses regarding feedback from members who have made the journey!

ENTERING THE TRNC

If you are entering from an AMBER, YELLOW or GREEN Country and are fully vaccinated or can prove that you have recovered from the virus, you may enter the TRNC WITHOUT quarantine having arrived with a Negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :