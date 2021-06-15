Delegation from Turkey visited the Girne Municipality

Within the framework of the protocol signed between the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities and the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, an expert delegation from the municipalities in Turkey came to our country in order to increase cooperation in social and cultural fields.

It was reported that among the delegation, there were guests from Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality, Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, Malatya Metropolitan Municipality and Esenler Municipality, in addition to the Project and Finance experts of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey.

Among the delegation visiting, Sevilay Acar, Family and Social Affairs Coordinator from Esenler Municipality, Project and Finance Specialist of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey Bengisu Uğurlu, and Ali Esener Esenboğa, Project and Finance Specialist of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, paid a courtesy visit to Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü. Information was exchanged between the delegation at the meeting held at the Girne Municipality building. After meeting with Mayor Güngördü and the officials of the municipality, the experts made on-site investigations covering the practices of Girne Municipality regarding Social Affairs.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and expressed their satisfaction with the delegation that came to our country in order to increase cooperation in social and cultural fields within the framework of the protocol signed between the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities and the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, and wished that their cooperation would continue to develop. Güngördü thanked the delegation by presenting gifts to be taken to the Mayor of Esenler.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality