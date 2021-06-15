Contact from Turkey with Girne Municipality continues

Experts from the Union of Municipalities of Turkey continue their contacts.

Within the framework of the protocol signed between the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities and the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, delegations consisting of experts from Municipalities in Turkey continue their contacts to our country in order to increase cooperation in social and cultural fields.

Cemal Baş, Project and Finance Unit Manager of the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, together with Mahmut Özçınar, President of the Union of Cyprus Turkish Municipalities, visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü in his office. Information was exchanged about the projects that have been done and will be done in Girne. The Presidents and experts, who exchanged ideas on how to improve their cooperation on Vocational Education courses, stated that they aim for an environment where they will act together in the near future and provide cooperation on this issue.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and stated that it is very important for both the Girne city people and the country in general that the experts who came to the country exchange information about the works done here based on the signed cooperation protocol and that they will cooperate in terms of finance and workforce in the coming days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality