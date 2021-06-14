CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 183 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Apologies for the lateness in publishing Issue 183 of the CyprusScene online Enewspaper this week. We have had to make a decision to give Margaret Sheard some time off due to 3 sessions of chemotherapy taking their toll on her wellbeing but hopefully this will be very short term and we will be able to resume the online Enewspaper in the not too distant future.



With the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions, we have been receiving increasing news of entertainment events that are being planned and these can be found on our events calendar click here.

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using

Issue 183 is now complete

