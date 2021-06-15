“Musicians” statue placed on Osman Orek Avenue, Girne

Statues continue to be placed at various points in Girne.

The “Musicians” Statue of the artist Çağdaş Erçelik, who came to the city from Turkey and left a work at the 2nd International Stone Sculpture Symposium of Girne Municipality, was placed on Osman Örek Street by Girne Municipality Urban Aesthetics Branch.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, following the six sculptures placed in the city in the first symposium, six sculptures left by artists from Turkey, Italy and Spain in the second symposium continue to be placed in various parts of the city.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said : ” We want to be able to leave permanent works in our country and our city and to contribute to world peace with the themes we chose. The first of the International Girne Stone Sculpture Symposiums, which was held in 2016, and the second, which was held on October 16 – November 6, 2018, and we remember the artist Çağdaş Erçelik, who came to our city from Turkey and left a work, We placed his work “Musicians” in Girne. The difference of being an urbanite is meeting with art.” Güngördü said that he is hoping and willing to resume the cultural and artistic activities that were interrupted due to the pandemic as soon as possible.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality