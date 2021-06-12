A Caretta Caretta sea turtle was killed by a plastic bag

A Caretta Caretta sea turtle, was found dead being wrapped in a plastic bag. Minister Ataoğlu made a statement on the subject and drew attention to the danger of wastes thrown into the natural environment.

Ataoğlu, “The murder weapon” is the plastic bag thrown into the natural environment!

The Caretta Caretta sea turtle, which is under protection against extinction in our country, was brought ashore dead by the Coast Guard teams in the Yedidalga region, with a plastic bag wrapped around its throat. It was handed over to the Tashkent Nature Park authorities by the personnel of the Environmental Protection Department Lefke Unit affiliated to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

In his statement on the subject, Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu drew attention to the regulation made by the Ministry to reduce the use of plastic bags that pose a danger to nature and living things in nature, and said, “Despite the measures and regulations we have taken, plastic waste is left in nature by insensitive people. We are faced with the most obvious and saddest example of what waste bags and similar wastes can do to the creatures with whom we share nature. Plastic bags and similar wastes that we unconsciously leave in the natural environment can be a murder weapon for other living things with whom we share nature.

Minister Ataoğlu stated that the “murder weapon” of the Caretta Caretta sea turtle, which is in danger of extinction and is under protection in our country, is the plastic bag that is irresponsibly left in nature, and said, “We should not forget that people have to act sensitively and consciously towards all living things with which we share the environment. This is a humanitarian act,” he said.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment