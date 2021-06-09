The 3 Stooges win at last at the Diiva Restaurant Quiz

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master….

Big Congratulations to The 3 Stooges for winning Susie’s Fortunes Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe. They so deserved to win after being in the finals most weeks!

The runners up in Susie’s Fortunes Quiz were:

2nd The Shebells

3rd Esentepe Gurus

4th Cyprus Dolls

Thank you all for joining us, and thank you all for the good comments, so glad you enjoyed the night.

We will be back with another round Susie’s Fortunes Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant on the 28th June at 7.00pm !!

As always great food and service from Ali Raza and his team.

Keep Safe

Susie X