Sunday Lunch at Royal Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy

By Margaret Sheard…..

It seems almost like a lifetime since our favourite local restaurant Rafters in Ozankoy closed and then COVID-19 arrived and in the months that followed we have looked forward to our freedom again with a nice Sunday lunch and this we enjoyed at the new Royal Rafters in Ozankoy on 6th June.

When we arrived we were greeted by Pancholi Chacha and his wife Neelam who led us through the refurbished restaurant which has been transformed with exquisite lighting and decoration and out into the rear garden to our table.

So here we were back in the lovely gardens surrounded by trees and shrubs which had all received a lot of TLC and nearby was the tumbling sound of water into a small pool with a smiling Buddha greeting those that came to look.

So now what we had been dreaming of became a reality with Chacha’s daughter Jazz and their waiter bringing our food to us on a trolley and placing it on the table for us.

The food was perfect and delicious and now we are looking forward to coming back one evening and choosing from the menu.



Thank you all at Royal Rafters and we look forward to seeing you again soon.

To make a table reservation call 0533 849 7512