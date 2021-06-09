Girne Food Hygiene and Covid-19 action report at 7th June

During the official controls carried out by the Municipality of Girne, between 20 May – 07 June 2021, a total of 197 businesses were inspected regarding food hygiene, general hygiene and Covid-19 Pandemic Measures, and 1 business activity, which was found to be deficient in terms of legal obligations, was stopped and sealed.

Girne Municipality continues to follow the businesses providing commercial services with the official controls regarding the general Covid measures published within the framework of the Council of Ministers decisions, and to share the results of these controls with the public, in the days when the Covid-19 Pandemic continues to affect the whole world.

Girne Municipality closed and sealed the activities of 1 workplace, which did not fulfill its legal obligations regarding health reports and weekly routine PCR tests, in the hygiene controls it routinely performs in public eateries. Deficiencies in working conditions related to Pandemic measures were detected in 4 workplaces related to food and beverage and notice was given and fines were issued to 3 workplaces due to deficiencies in food hygiene, health conditions and legal obligations.

In addition, the authorities stated that the sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is held every Wednesday, are being controlled within the framework of the Covid-19 Pandemic measures, and stated that the Health and City Police teams are responsible for the control of the sales conditions of the sellers and the Covid measures during the shopping of the citizens.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said: “In these days when the initiatives have been completed in almost all sectors, let’s not give up our measures to protect from the Covid-19 pandemic, which still continues to affect the whole world. It is imperative that we take care to carry out the mobility and socialisation we need for the vitality of our economy and the sustainability of life within the framework of Covid pandemic measures. As the Municipality, we will continue uninterruptedly the legal audits of businesses in respect of pandemic measures. It is important for our valuable people to carefully protect by using masks, personal social distances and hand hygiene. We all have a responsibility to do our part. I wish that this global pandemic will be brought under full control as soon as possible and that all the humanity of the world will have healthy days. “

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality