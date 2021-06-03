Tatar: “All border crossing gates reopen on Friday 4th June 2021”

President Ersin Tatar announced that all border crossing gates will be reopened on Friday 4th June 2021.

7 days valid PCR Negative test results will be sufficient for crossings from TRNC to South Cyprus and from South Cyprus to TRNC as of Friday. The implementation will also be valid for the third-country nationals.

According to the statement made by the Presidency, Tatar noted that as a result of their work since March, they agreed with Anastasiades to open all the crossing points and stated that he believed this development would help both sides to overcome the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Tatar stated that the pandemic process and the developments on the Greek Cypriot side was closely followed and continuously reported by the Contagious Diseases High Committee, and that the Covid-19 measures implemented on both sides were harmonised with respect to crossings as a result of the work of the bilateral Health Technical Committee.

“I wish this development will be beneficial to the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot people, and hope that the processes based on mutual respect that will bring prosperity and stability to both our island and our region will continue” Tatar added.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office