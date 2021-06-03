Remembering Robin Gibb and the Bee Gees

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

20th May was the 9th anniversary of the death of Robin Gibb, one of the three brothers who rocked the music world during the 1960s and 1970s, with their musical hits like “Staying Alive”, “Tragedy”, “Night Fever”, etc.

Yes, I am talking about the “BEE GEES”. Robin Gibb is one of the three brothers’ musical group, which rocked the music world, and created unforgettable songs, which are still very popular the world over. Though both Robin and Maurice are no more, Barry, the eldest of the three is still attached to the world of music, one way or another.

The three started off their musical career, very early. Robin found himself performing first time in a TV show, along with his twin brother Maurice and elder brother Barry, at the age of ten, the date was 12th August 1960. Since then, there was no looking back for these youngsters. They kept on moving ahead, writing more and more songs, creating wonderful music and singing in a way that made them an unforgettable group in musical history.

The fact is that Robin was initially the lead singer of the group. Yet, with the passage of time, Barry (the elder brother) had taken the frontlist in most of the succeeding hits. However, looking at his musical career, we find some very wonderful songs by Robin, which added much value to the group. For example, “Massachusetts” or “I started a joke”, by Robin are just such trademark songs of Bee Gees, as “Tragedy”, “Staying Alive”, “Grease”. Paul Gambaccini, a music historian, has been quoted as describing Robin as “one of the best white soul voices ever”.

Robin was having a Reedy Tenor, which was natural vibrato. So usually he was putting his hand on his ear, to improve the quality of his voice. Apart from his gifted voice, he could play a number of musical instruments. In the Bee Gees album “Odessa” he played piano. In his debut solo album “Robin’s Reign” he played acoustic guitar and organ.

Like most of other musical groups, the Bee Gees also went through difficult periods. On 19th March 1969, Robin decided to leave the group. He carried out his solo career, which was as successful as that he had along with his brothers. However, after more than a year, he decided to reunite with his fraternal twin brother Maurice. Together, the two recorded a number of beautiful songs. Barry, the eldest, also joined back with them after a little more time, and the Bee Gees got an extension in the music world. However, the fact is that Robin and Barry failed to sort out their personal differences, though they continued as a musical group.

The two brothers were not on speaking terms, which were so strained that Robin had never told his brother about the cancer which took his life on 20th May 2012.

Robin was a very humble person, he remained involved in social projects. He remained president of UK based Heritage Foundation, from 2008 to 2011. His last stage performance was in February 2012, about three months before his death, where he had performed at a charity concert to support injured British Servicemen.

Robin Gibb died at the age of 62 on 20th May 2012, from Liver and Kidney failure due to Colorectal cancer.

Here I remember him with my favourite song “I started a Joke”.