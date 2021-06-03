Turkey support sovereign, equal, independent two-state solution

Turkey’s National Security Council held a meeting on 2nd June and a decision regarding Cyprus was included in the council statement published following the meeting.

In Article 3 of the council statement, it was noted that Turkey will resolutely support the sovereign, equal, and independent two-state solution approach to ensure the final settlement of the Cyprus issue. It was also pointed out in the statement that Turkey will continue to take all kinds of measures to protect the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people.

“It is necessary to stay away from provocations, unlawful actions, and aggressive rhetoric that disregard Turkey’s rights and interests in order to maintain peace and security in the region through mutual dialogue within the framework of international law and good neighbourly relations in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, and to make progress towards resolving the issues,” the National Security Council stressed in the statement.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office