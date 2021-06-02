Stop Press – Tickets still available for KADS shows

For those local readers looking for good entertainment, we are pleased to tell you that tickets are still available for the Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society shows.

KADS (Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society) will be performing a double bill at the Black Olive Café, Alsancak on Thursday 10th June, and Friday 11th June (Saturday 12 June 2021 now fully booked).

The performance will commence at 6 pm with a meal break between plays for a tabletop buffet.

Each evening will seat a maximum of 40 guests and tickets are 100TL per head. The event will be an open air performance but hygiene, mask and social distancing rules will be in place.

Stop and Run: a contemporary comedy drama, rich in family jealousy with witty dialogue and a twist.

The Villain of Glitter Gulch: Melodrama at its most ham. Set in the Golden Nugget Casino, Colorado, during a blizzard in the 1890’s. A helpless heroine, a goodie and a baddie with lots of whip cracking and moustache curling.

For bookings please call KADS on 0533 848 5313.